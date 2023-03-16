Tasmanian ski patrollers are now fully equipped to assist if the worst happens on the slopes after renewing their qualifications.
The Australian Ski Patrol Association ran the training sessions in Tasmania recently. Another round won't be run again for three years, the renewal period for the qualification.
The support of 12 trainers, four from Tasmania, taught 30 students in an intensive course over four days, which took place in Launceston, then Hobart the following weekend.
Ben Lomond Ski Patrol committee member John Marshall said the training certificate was in line with requirements for remote and outdoor first aid.
"It's fairly high level," Mr Marshall said.
"We're not quite a paramedic but we basically do the job of a paramedic in looking after the patient until the ambulance arrives."
He said it could take between an hour and a half, and two hours for an ambulance to arrive at Ben Lomond when an incident occurs.
"If an injury happens, no matter what, we have to take care of the person and treat them on the slope until we can put them into the sled," Mr Marshall said.
"We can then take them to the ski patrol base, which has a surgery area where we can monitor them.
"We will then need to transport them to the ambulance because they can't get through to the patrol base.
"In bad weather, we've had to look after someone for six hours."
Dealing in harsh, cold conditions and with the potential of facing serious injuries, ski patroller training allows them to administer drugs such as the green whistle, Penthrox, on the slope if required.
Mr Marshall said patrollers are usually volunteers and normally around five would support over the weekend, including a mix of trainers, trainees and patrollers.
During the week, he said there was a paid patroller, remunerated through government funding, and Mr Marshall said there were often extra ski patrollers at Ben Lomond who worked at the commercial operators.
"I do it because I just enjoy helping people and volunteering my time," Mr Marshall said.
He said it takes a new ski patroller three years as a trainee to become a fully fledged patroller.
Ben Lomond Ski Patrol is the second oldest in Australia, dating back to 1962.
