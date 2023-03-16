The 2022 Tasmanian Netball League season could not have gone much better for the Northern Hawks.
Winning all 18 of the games they played in, their utterly dominant campaign was capped off fittingly with a 32-goal demolishing of Cripps Waratah.
There are changes aplenty among the reigning premiers, with vice-captain Ash Mawer promoted to co-captain alongside Tessa Coote.
The 2023 season promises to be a fresh challenge, with stars Danni Pickett and Gemma Poke both exiting the side.
Dani Laugher has arrived from the Arrows, joining Cavaliers' 19-and-under graduate Ellie Marshall as the replacements.
Coote spoke of her delight with the team's new recruits. "They're just great. Ellie's a little gun, a little pocket rocket so she's awesome," she said. "Dan, she can sink a goal, she's such a great shot and so accurate and their personalities are terrific as well. They've just slotted into the team so well which is great because we're all quite close, they've just blended in perfectly."
The Hawks face an almost impossible task of improving upon last season, however Coote and Mawer each believe there is plenty to be made.
"I think it's really easy to say that we had a perfect season, but I think it's a whole new team," Mawer said.
"It's a new team in the scheme of new people in different positions and new combinations that lead to connections as well as a new coach as well."
Coote added: "We are quite good at taking it one game at a time. We've lost some superstars in Gemma Poke and Danni Pickett, but we've got some young guns coming up who are enthusiastic and keen, and that really motivates us old girls as well. We just take it one game at a time and aim towards the ultimate goal in the end."
Another new addition to the Hawks is coach Alicia Sargent who brings with her years of experience down south.
Sargent said she was struck by the squad's professionalism when she first joined. "I've noticed how committed they are to holding each other to high standards and producing that," she said.
"Their first training they were really driven to push. They make sure the standard is high, and push straight through when it gets uncomfortable. To have that from a cohort I haven't really experienced that before."
Returning to state-league coaching after a few years away, Sargent had a clear idea about her role with the talented squad.
"For me, it's about taking off from where they finished last year, they've got a really great foundation and base," she said. "We've had a bit of change, so it's making sure that we can reach across all the players.
"It's about making sure they really enjoy their netball, but we look for ways to improve and look for ways we can do it a bit different.
"It's an opportunity to really excel based on their strengths and just keep building the ability to win the ball and to move the ball through the court and attack."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
