Behind the Lens: When The Charles Hotel was a hospital in ruins

Phillip Biggs
Phillip Biggs
March 24 2023 - 3:30pm
The old Launceston General Hospital, May 28, 2008.

The old Launceston General Hospital sat derelict on the hill for years, reserving the best views in town for the homeless who squatted in the ruin.

