The old Launceston General Hospital sat derelict on the hill for years, reserving the best views in town for the homeless who squatted in the ruin.
It was finally bought in 2008 when Joe Chromy got a vision to turn it into an upmarket hotel.
At the time I had a short-lived interest in light painting and followed several photographers on Flickr, because Facebook wasn't yet a thing.
I admired their incredible talent at lighting a night-time scene with coloured flashes, or light panels, and even drawing with torches during their urban exploration.
Old ruins took on new life in the dark.
For a light painting extremist there was one rule.
It had to be one long exposure with no blending of multiple exposures.
Being a sensible family man, I didn't see crawling through ruins of Launceston in the dead of night a serious option.
My days were spent at work (well, photographing for The Examiner, if you can call that work) and the evenings and weekends were filled with little kids.
I had experimented with coloured gels on a speed-light in a couple of locations while on holidays, and felt I'd had some success.
Particularly at an old train abandoned in an overgrown siding which I'd come across while on a bike ride with the family during the day, and revisited at night with a photographer friend.
Even though we knew there was no one around, setting up the camera in the dark and running around firing flashes during the long exposure took some getting used to.
When asked one cold grey winter day to go up to the old hospital site ahead of its redevelopment, my first thoughts were of an opportunity for light painting in the ruins.
But as happens in this job sometimes, a moment's notice was all I got, and I went with what I had, a Nikon D2h and two speed-lights with no gels and no tripod.
The reporter and I were escorted by torchlight through what was once the main entrance to reception.
"May I help you?" appeared on a door in spray paint as our eyes got used to the dark.
A long bench sat in the middle of a waiting room, but like everything, it was in ruins.
Our tour went along a corridor to the north.
Every step was a crunch of broken glass and tiles.
Cold grey light seeped dimly through broken windows into the hallway.
My photos could be faulted - the long exposures taken by resting the camera on whatever I could find made the images look quite bright, when it was actually very dark.
Sometimes it was pitch black except for the red bars of the camera's focus assist beam, and the flash illuminated things we couldn't see.
I couldn't help but imagine this being a Cloverfield moment where my camera would be found in the dust of a few years' time with the last photo showing the thing that finished us off.
We made our way through the ruins to the old operating theatre.
In this room, souls departed.
A heavy door hung on an obscure angle.
With the torch off, there was no ambient light at all.
There was an atmosphere to the room, a feeling.
Going upstairs, everything was trashed.
Windows broken, furniture in pieces.
There were signs of life - bedding, clothes, food boxes, and even a Sunday Examiner, but no actual people, living or dead, that we saw, anyway.
Up on the roof, Joe Chromy admired the view of Launceston from what would become the front window of his penthouse.
And down below, three squatters conducted business in the carpark.
A foundation stone was laid in 1937 by Tasmanian Premier Albert Ogilvie.
It took five years to build the hospital, and only half that for Joe to turn it from a ruin into a first class hotel.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
