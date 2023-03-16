The St Helens Sports Complex master plan will go back before the Break O'Day Council next week.
The next step in the process is expected to be engaging with a landscape architect, which has been identified in the council's March agenda.
Council officer Chris Hughes has recommended that the council engage a landscape architect to design connectivity between the various areas of the complex.
"... identifying what amenities are required to service the area and its users as well as ensuring green spaces and vegetation management are addressed as part of the project," Mr Hughes said.
He recommended funds from the Public Open Space - St Helens be used to cover the cost for a landscape architect to undertake the project.
The community has provided feedback for the master plan, and working through that to make any final changes and amendments to the design is one of the next steps identified for the project to move forward.
Developing a tree planting and vegetation management plan.
Mr Hughes said in his report a landscape architect would have a higher level of technical knowledge and experience in plant structural design.
It was identified the landscape architect would complete the following:
The officer's recommendations will go before the Break O'Day Council on its March meeting on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.