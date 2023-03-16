A Tasmanian English lecturer says sensitive re-writes of texts by classic authors such as Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl should be viewed as a form of censorship.
Enid Blyton first started writing her Famous Five series in 1942, creating adventures for her children characters, Julian, Dick, Anne and George, across 21-books.
In recent sensitivity revisions of the texts, certain words and phrases have been removed to accord with modern sensibilities.
This has included the removal of name-calling someone an "ass", telling someone to "shut-up", or describing something as "queer".
She said classic children's literature texts should not be changed at all.
"Enid Blyton's books are classics and the changes being made to them are not only unnecessary, but they sanitise language and both patronise and show an underestimation of the intelligence of children," Dr Thomas said.
"The language that the Enid Blyton characters use when in dialogue with one another build up wonderful, rich characters in the context of 1950s England."
She said changing the language choices that Enid Blyton used to develop her characters makes those characters flat and devoid of personality.
"It is like creating some kind of idealised version of the child, imagined by the publisher, which is definitely not what the author intended."
Roald Dahl's most famous books were written between the 1960s and 1980s, and include texts such as The Fantastic Mr Fox, The Witches and The Twits.
In sensitive edits of his books, publisher Puffin have removed the descriptive word "fat", changed all references of "female" to "woman", and replaced "attractive" with "kind".
They employed a collective called Inquisitive Minds which aims "to ensure that every child can access and enjoy great books that are representative of our diverse society".
Dr Thomas said she believed publishers were mostly re-writing texts for financial gain, but in doing so, they were choosing to put profit ahead of art.
"It could be because of a cancel culture, and the threat of losing revenue, and another reason could well be because of the level of offensiveness of the content," Dr Thomas said.
"I have read that some publishers will produce both a classic and a modern version of a text, and then readers, parents or schools can decide...It still reeks more of censorship than reflecting society."
Tamar Valley Writer's Festival co-president Lyndon Riggall, who is also an author and a teacher of creative writing, said it was difficult to judge what should and should not be changed when it came to text rewrites.
"Society and our use of language certainly grows, and sometimes if our old stories don't change they will die, but it's hard to know where the line is at times," Mr Riggall said.
"I read Enid Blyton's Mr Galliano's Circus recently and was horrified that it once might have been appropriate to publish children's fiction in which the name of a pet dog was a racial slur," he said.
"In the case of Roald Dahl, however, many of the suggested corrections seem more to be matters of political taste...it felt like someone had pressed 'accept all changes' on a draft that was cautious of any sensitivity."
Mr Riggall said it was important to remember that part of the reason kids love Roald Dahl is because "reading his work often feels like a forbidden act".
"We must not lose that," he said.
"As Matilda Wormwood reminds us in the famous stage musical of Dahls' classic 'Sometimes you have to be a a little bit naughty".
For Dr Thomas, the stories and quirky characters within the classic works of these famous authors, give children a space for their imaginations.
From a teaching perspective, she said they help children understand the society and era in which the author wrote the book, and allow engagement in comparisons with contemporary Australian life.
"Enid Blyton was one of the first writers to write a strong female character into her novels. I always wanted to be the tomboy George who was feisty and clever," Dr Thomas said.
"How boring she would have been if she had been polite all of the time and didn't say a few choice words to her cousin, who utterly deserved it."
