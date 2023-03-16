Greater Northern League men's preview for season 2023

Reigning premiers South Launceston will have to wait a week before they take to the pitch in 2023 - dealt with the round one bye in the Greater Northern League.
The Suns have had a minimal turnover of players this season, keeping them in the premiership window while Coastal outfits Burnie Baptist, South Burnie, Smithton and West Devonport all have new coaches at the helm this year.
Coach: Rob Terry
Captain: Jake Wolfe
Last year finish: Third
Ins: Kanon Lockett, Luke Beswick
Outs: Keenan Johnson
Coach says: "We're looking for the squad to do the best they can. It's going to be a pretty tough start to the season, we've got a few outs with the cricket finals this weekend, which is frustrating but there's not much we can do about that. The next few weeks will be tough with players out, which will be our biggest hurdle - getting everyone playing."
Coach: Jason Birtwistle
Captain: TBC
Last year finish: Ninth
Ins: Several young players
Outs: Matt and Iain Cameron
Coach says: "It's exciting for the club to see, it's probably the youngest side that we've put on the park for a long time. We're not putting any huge expectations on the group, we're just looking for improvement and trying to improve each week to move forward for the future."
Coach: Jayden Pearson
Captain: Dominic Gill
Last year finish: Fifth
Ins: Damon White
Outs: Alistair Stebbings, Tom Leaversuch
Coach says: "We are still a young developing side but that doesn't mean we aren't planning on being competitive. We aim to play a very solid brand of hockey that focuses on doing basics well to ensure we are in strong finals contention.
"We have a number of guys who have been producing big numbers in the off season and Beau Cornelius is definitely leading the pack with Domma Gill in hot pursuit. Our young juniors are also making strong cases for themselves to be playing good minutes with Arb Lockhart and Damon White setting a strong example."
Coach: Jakeb Morris
Captain: TBC
Last year finish: Runner-up
Ins: Isaac Innes-Smith (Smithton), Matthew Franklin
Outs: Caleb Lawson
Coach says: "We know within ourselves that sticking to a plan can conjure results which was a big step forward for us last season. So we will continue to follow our plan we have set for this season and enjoy every minute of this season.
"Evan Lawrence, Siebe Van Orschott, Derek Heathorn and Nick Green and Tom Moir have all been consistent and showing leadership throughout our pre-season."
Coach: Jordan Dart
Captain: Leadership group
Last year finish: Second
Ins: May have recruits join later in the year
Outs: Jordan Dart (Achilles), Kurt Edmunds, Jarrad Poke
Coach says: "I think expectations are the same [as previous years], which is ideally to win the premiership, make the grand final and make finals. We've got a couple of players out but with the group how they are and the possibility of some other players potentially, I think we'll be quite competitive this year.
"I think Stuart Bowles is going to have a really good year, he's going to be our main attacking player to start off the year and he's going to make a big impact up the front. Out the back, you've got Connor Poke, he's one of the strongest full-backs in the competition."
Coach: Al McBain
Captain: Brad Buchanan
Last year finish: Premiers
Outs: Sam Elliston-Buckley
Coach says: "I think we had a really strong, dominant season last year so the expectation is, as always, we finish on top - at one or two - and make that grand final. With the team we've got, we've still got a really young core and we've got a good mix of older and experienced players too.
"Kurt Budgeon is going to have another ripping season, it would be good to see some of our younger guys stepping up through the twos like Alex Latham - it will be good to see him getting a fair bit of game time this year."
Coach: John Innes-Smith
Captain: TBC
Last year finish: Eighth
Ins: Jordan Jacobs, Bill Jenkins, Will Dixon
Outs: Hayden Matthews
Coach says: "We're looking to build into the season and end it in good form. Our success will be determined by the youth and development of our younger players and getting them on-line with team structures and play style.
"There's high excitement for the likes of Tom Coker, Cruz Grey, Blake House, Will Dixon and Brayden Hine."
Coach: Robert Partridge
Captain: Rohan John
Last year finish: Seventh
Ins: Xav Bates
Outs: Damon White
Coach says: "Last year being our first back in the competition it was all about developing our game style and working on our processes. This year we want to pick up where we left off and build our consistency in executing these processes. If we can do that, then we are confident we can begin to reap the rewards.
"We've had a great pre-season, started early and squeezed in a practice match which we took a lot from. Stand outs so far would be Doughie (Lachy Hyde) he has gotten himself into fantastic condition. Really looking forward to what he can achieve this year. Ben Grose has also once again been setting the pace during cardio sessions and looks set for a great season."
Coach: Doug Clark
Captain: Zack King (on rotation)
Last year finish: Sixth
Ins: Declan Filler, Jye Dodt
Outs: Mick Williams
Coach says: "We have roughly half of the list in their teens that have played 50-odd GNL games, so we are looking to improve strength on the ball, better decision-making under pressure and not cough up easy turnovers - turnovers hurt us last season.
"I am really keen for the group to take the game on, win our one-on-one battles and be prepared to possess the ball for long periods.
"I think the whole squad has pushed hard and taken ownership to lay solid groundwork to be able to be competitive in most games and then to get up in the close ones. Belief is everything and the squad will be aiming to finish in the top five."
