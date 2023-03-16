The Examiner
Greater Northern League men's preview for season 2023

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 16 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:15pm
South Launceston celebrate their sixth premiership in nine years last season. Picture by Rod Thompson

Reigning premiers South Launceston will have to wait a week before they take to the pitch in 2023 - dealt with the round one bye in the Greater Northern League.

