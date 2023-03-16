Westbury and South Launceston will be close to full strength for their Cricket North two-day semi-final this weekend at Ingamells Oval.
Shamrocks captain Daniel Murfet said Jono Chapman and Joe Griffin would return from the Greater Northern Raiders who have missed out on the Cricket Tasmania Premier League finals.
He added Jordan French and Matty Allen would be 12th and 13th man.
"We don't have any second grade team in the finals so it will nice to have those two boys involved over the two-dayers as well," he said.
"We've got a real strong mentality with our 13, we've got a solid 13 we can select from and those two boys will be a big part of our days as well."
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson said the Raiders' James Beattie would come back into the side while the injured Ian Labrooy was a chance to return.
He said Labrooy was tracking okay in his recovery from a hamstring strain sustained against Westbury a fortnight ago.
Jackson said he was moving well at training on Tuesday.
Westbury defeated South in their final-round two-dayer which wrapped up last weekend.
The Shamrocks made 232 in their first innings before keeping the Knights to 151. They then made 8-145 in their second innings at NTCA no. 2.
Murfet said his group bowled well and stuck to their plans.
"Even though there were times on day two where South got some ascendancy in their innings - it was a matter of trusting our process and being patient knowing we were going to get some chances for wickets soon," he said.
"And eventually it did come and we got them in clumps."
He shed light on what would be important this weekend.
"We know there's a couple of key wickets for them and we want to try and make some in-roads early if it comes to someone like (Nathan) Philip or Jez (Jackson) who is in pretty good form as well," he said.
"So if we get some chances early with those guys, we want to make sure we hold onto them and hopefully we can build pressure on the other batters."
The Shamrocks bring finals experience to the clash after progressing straight to the decider last year and beating Launceston.
"We as a club in our first grade squad have had a lot of experience across the past 10 years," he said.
"We've always been involved in finals for a decade now so I think it does count for a lot."
The Knights made the two-day grand final in 2019/20 but have missed out on finals the past two summers.
Jackson feels this season's improvement has come from having more contributors more often.
"We haven't been relying on the same guys to win us games of cricket week-in, week-out - there's been a bit more of even spread of contributors," he said.
He also said the Knights had won more crunch moments this summer.
The South skipper spoke of his team's lessons from the past fortnight when playing the Shamrocks.
"Albeit they beat us, over the two innings of last round's game we had them eight or nine for 150-odd in both innings," he said.
"Our guys will take a bit of confidence out of that knowing if we bowl well, we can roll through them.
"And then we're looking to our top order to make that match-winning score for us."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
