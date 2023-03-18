A press conference is a wild and weird experience.
Imagine yourself, at the dinner table, with alcohol and four argumentative guests, looking to score the winning goal before dessert.
At a presser I observed last week a politician ranged from motor vehicle safety to duck hunting, to a contentious subdivision and other matters that reporters had been primed to question.
ABC's Damian McIntyre had lugged a tripod, heavy camera and sound gear.
He set the camera on tripod, tested sound, opened his phone and became sound, camera and reporter. There's bang for buck, Ita.
When reporters show up to a press conference their mobile phones are loaded with questions from their colleagues in offices across the state and sometimes, interstate.
If you're trying to be cameraman, sound and reporter that's a few boots to fill as well as be on your best reporting game.
Such is the busy head of any journalist that a politician on their game, can pull duck hunting season, road safety and sub-division answers seemingly out of thin air, leaving the reporter with stretched capacity to think for themselves.
Politicians are briefed by their media minders, who are most often former journalists.
Worst possible scenario - the reporters get confused and miss significant gems.
Next time you're watching a presser think of your worst shiraz nightmare, on repeat.
Argumentative reader, you've been there.
Perhaps you've even kicked a missive or two across the table in your time?
Perhaps you see arguing as a leisure activity?
Or a craft to be honed and brought out after three glasses of a South Australian shiraz?
My dad was known for it (arguing). You didn't stand a chance in an argument with dad. He put the skill to good use, lobbying politicians for the rights of children with Down syndrome.
At our table, arguments abound. Fortunately, people we're close to are as opinionated as us.
"Why don't you tell us what you're really thinking," says uncle Tony.
Or, "Don't hold back, Danielle," says uncle Max.
Uncle Max and Uncle Tony are responsible for teaching our son Harry, a journalist, to stand up for his own in an argument.
A recent Sunday morning soirée headed down the path of Sticky Fingers (WTF?).
Once I overcame my initial shock that the Rolling Stones song title had been stolen, we spent the better part of two hours arguing the value of free speech versus protecting us, the masses.
The band, Sticky Fingers, well known in Europe, has been dropped from this year's Bluesfest ... its lead singer has a violent reputation with women among a list of other, anti-social behaviours. (Um, Sex Pistols?)
Meanwhile, Sunday disintegrated as we argued, drank shots of chardonnay and aged gin and tried to fix the amplifier, which has proved a little curly since the arrival of the 65 inches of Armageddon that is the new tele.
The TV failed and we agreed that vigorous discussion is an important part of our friendship.
Our friends departed, sober.
