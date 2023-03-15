Stadiums Tasmania chairman Michael Malouf has opened the door for UTAS Stadium to be part of the solution for a large conference facility in the state's North.
"Facilities like this lend themselves for major conferences, Kardinia Park is an example ... we'll look to replicate those things," Mr Malouf said.
READ MORE: TT-Line, truck driver fined for pony deaths
He said they would sit down with key stakeholders to discuss the need to include conference centre facilities in the stadium's redevelopment.
A state government spokesperson said it was working with stakeholders to undertake a demand and feasibility study for new convention facilities.
"This will help inform private sector investment and complement the UTAS stadium and Inveresk precinct," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, support for the Launceston Chamber of Commerce's push for a larger venue has been backed by Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay.
"Northern Tasmania still has a massive capacity for further investment and holds huge business potential. Investment in the North is a smart investment for our community and for the greater Tasmanian economy," Ms Finlay said.
"The Northern Tasmanian business community is pushing for a conference centre to be built in Launceston, and it is vital that the North of the state isn't forgotten by the Liberals as they continue to chase their stadium dream."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.