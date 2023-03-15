Community housing provider Centacare Evolve Housing has expanded its presence in the North, as its new offices in Launceston opened on Wednesday.
Currently serving 739 social housing tenants in the region, Centacare Evolve Housing CEO Ben Wilson said a local presence would support the organisation's plan for further growth.
"We are committed to increasing the number and quality of affordable homes in the region in partnership with Homes Tasmania," Mr Wilson said.
"We have a significant construction pipeline of 125 homes to be built in the North and North-West before June 2024, all of which are to be social housing properties."
Mr Wilson said since commencing operations in 2014, Centacare Evolve Housing had grown from managing 1100 properties in the state's south to managing nearly 2800 properties and housing more than 5100 people across Tasmania.
"Since our inception, our focus has been to take a holistic approach to care for our tenants, to offer a streamlined way of accessing social housing," he said.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
