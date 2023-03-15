Thieves target small valuables in early morning car burglaries

Tasmania Police has turned to the public for help to investigate three burglaries in the West Tamar region.
Detective Inspector Craig Fox said they were investigating three incidents, which occurred at the West Tamar Highway, Trevallyn and Riverside areas.
He said the burglaries occurred in the early hours of March 9.
"Items stolen include handbags, wallets, cash and other small valuable. Some of the vehicles were unlocked and others had their windows smashed to gain access," Detective Inspector Craig Fox said.
He said police would continue to investigate the matter.
"Anyone with information, including CCTV footage, relating to burglary or suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 5.00am on 9 March is asked to contact police on 131 444 or report to crimestopperstas.com.au - information can be provided anonymously," he said.
Police have reminded motorists to lock their vehicles and not to leave belongings unsecured and unattended.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
