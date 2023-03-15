The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools' Head Of The River regatta preview

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Head of the River regatta will be held at Lake Barrington on Saturday. Picture file

Tasmania's independent school rowing crews will be heading to the picturesque waters of Lake Barrington on Saturday to contest the prestigious Head Of The River regatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.