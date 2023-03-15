Tasmania's independent school rowing crews will be heading to the picturesque waters of Lake Barrington on Saturday to contest the prestigious Head Of The River regatta.
The Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools will stage the annual event at the international venue near Sheffield.
Year 7-12 students will contest a total of 80 events starting at 8am and finishing at 4pm with the feature races (the boys' and girls' open eights) being held between 3.30 and 4pm.
Based on the recent state championships and All-Schools Championships held last weekend, organisers are expecting some exciting battles in front of an estimated crowd of up to 4000 for the biggest one-day regatta on the Tasmanian rowing calendar.
The boys' eight will see Hutchins going in as strong favourites but will be pushed on recent form by the crews from Scotch Oakburn, Launceston Grammar and Friends.
The girls' eight will also be hotly contested with Friends the slight favourite in what is expected to be a tight race with the crews from Collegiate, Fahan and Grammar.
Scotch Oakburn will also have a number of their back-to-back victorious boys' eight crews of 1973-74 in attendance after celebrating their 50-year reunion at a function planned for Thursday night.
Once the draw is completed, the full program will be available on the Rowing Tasmania website, while live results will be available through the Rowing Tasmania Facebook page and website.
The regatta comes a week after the all-schools championships were held at the same venue and a fortnight after the Launceston and Henley Regatta on the Tamar River.
