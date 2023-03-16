The Examiner
Weather creates 'terrible' honey season 2022/23 in Tasmania

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 2:30pm
Beekeepers lament 'terrible' honey season

A honey producing season described as "terrible" is wrapping up across Tasmania.

