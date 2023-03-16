Beekeepers lament 'terrible' honey season

A honey producing season described as "terrible" is wrapping up across Tasmania.
Heavy rainfall in the spring, and dry summer conditions on the West Coast are each factors impacting the yield beekeepers have achieved this season, Tasmanian Beekeepers Association Lindsay Bourke says.
Mr Bourke said the wet spring meant it was a challenge to build strong hives.
Meanwhile, his hives on the West Coast that produce leatherwood honey also faced difficulties.
He said most of the leatherwoods didn't flower because of the dry conditions.
"Some beekeepers said they've never seen it this dry in their life," he said.
"We did get some honey, but it was way down on what we usually get."
Mr Bourke said the situation was in stark contrast to last year's yields.
"On the good side, there was lots of honey last year that we haven't been able to export like the past."
This isn't the only challenge faced by the industry after a single small hive beetle was detected in the Devonport area.
Biosecurity Tasmania has implemented strict restrictions for beekeeping activity within 15 kilometres of the detected pest.
Mr Bourke said honey producers were confident Biosecurity Tasmania's quick response would provide protection further detections of small hive beetles.
