Bike lovers from across the region are preparing to roll into Launceston for a weekend of pedal-powered fun and festivities.
Organised by the Launceston city council, the inaugural BikeFest 2023 will celebrate all things bike riding, encouraging the use of alternative means of transport in the city.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the event aims to connect residents with bike riding opportunities while promoting the CBD as a bike-friendly place.
"With BikeFest, we're celebrating everything great about riding your bike in Launceston," Mr Gibson said.
"It will provide a chance for residents to engage in some wonderful bike riding events, including an art installation, educational opportunities, and of course, the chance to experience bike riding as a sport and recreational activity firsthand.
"The event will also help us all envision a city with fewer cars. We are focused on increasing pedestrianisation and reducing the number of cars on the street."
BikeFest event coordinator Michael Haynes said the event is an excellent opportunity for people to get out and ride their bicycles while connecting with like-minded individuals.
"Launceston is a really bikable city. Although it has its challenges, I'm sure we are all aware of the big hills about. There are some wonderful recreational spaces to ride in," Mr Haynes said. "And what I love about bike riding is how accessible it can be, regardless of age, skill, or fitness level. So we are also excited for Freedom Wheels to come along as they customise bikes for people with disabilities."
BikeFest will also coincide with World Street Eats and the Multicultural Council of Tasmania's Harmony Day celebrations.
"Having the three events all running concurrently will provide people with a wonderful mix of amazing food, incredible entertainment, and a wide range of fun and healthy activities for the whole family to enjoy," Mr Gibson said.
The festivities will run from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, March 18, with activities stretching from Civic Square to the City Park.
