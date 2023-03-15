The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Assaranca wins Tasmanian St Leger to defy major drift in betting

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 15 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assaranca made amends for a nose second in the Sydeston Cup (pictured) when she won the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Siggy Carr is interviewed after training and riding $41 winner Swoop There It Is.

Promising stayer Assaranca defied an amazing betting drift to easily win the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.