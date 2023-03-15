The strength of Westbury's connection with its Irish heritage will be on full display at the St Patrick's Festival on Saturday.
The Celtic Association of Tasmania will officially hand over the tri-coloured Irish flag to the Meander Valley Council in honour of the flag's 175th anniversary.
The history of the flag is linked to Tasmania through its designer Thomas Francis Meagher having been exiled to the state, before later escaping and supporting the Irish brigade of the United States army during their civil war.
Celtic Association of Tasmania's Liam Stirrat said the flag had been donated by Prospect Designs in Dublin, Ireland in recognition of the "long standing friendship between Ireland and Tasmania".
" The Celtic Association of Tasmania hopes that it will fly proudly and act as a reminder for the people of Westbury and the wider Tasmanian community of the presence that Tasmania has played in the Irish story," Mr Stirrat said.
Additionally, there will be a parade along the streets of the township, made up of community groups, which will start from 9am.
A festival will then run for the remainder of the day with a number of activities including music, dances, maypole dances and craft and food stalls.
Events will be happening in three locations, on the village green on the Main Street, the primary school and St Andrew's Church.
St Patrick's Festival Committee chair Amanda Taylor said it was exciting to have the festival return for the first time since COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 event last minute.
"The festival is a celebration of Westbury's Irish heritage through a family-friendly community event," Mrs Taylor said.
"There's a real focus on our Irish heritage and we're pretty proud of it.
"We're happily surprised by how much support the parade and festival have had."
The Westbury St Patrick's Festival will get underway on Saturday, March 18.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.