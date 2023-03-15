The Examiner
Flag ceremony to reinforce Westbury's Irish past

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 15 2023 - 4:15pm
Musicians Joanne Mitchelson and Hamish Pykeat ahead of St Patrick's Day Festival at Westbury. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The strength of Westbury's connection with its Irish heritage will be on full display at the St Patrick's Festival on Saturday.

Local News

