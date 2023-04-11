Launceston is big enough to sustain three NPL Tasmania teams according to its benchmark side.
Having masterminded a league and cup double for Devonport last season, coach Tom Ballantyne is targeting a similar return this year and believes the arrival of Launceston United to join Launceston City and Riverside Olympic in an eight-team league can only benefit the sport across the North.
"I think it will be (sustainable)," he said. "It's probably cannibalised the Launceston clubs slightly more than it has us. If one of them starts to show big results or improvements there could be some mid-season movement between those clubs.
"But it's for one of the Launnie clubs to take the bull by the horns and go 'We could be the powerhouse of this city and if we do that we'll stop losing players up the road to Devonport'."
Strikers have become firmly established as the state's dominant side, winning the league last season by 13 points after victories in 19 of their 21 matches. After winning the Summer Cup, they have made a strong start to the season with two wins and a draw from three league games and a comfortable 7-0 win over Olympia in the opening round of the Lakoseljac Cup on Saturday.
As City finished fifth and Olympic eighth last season, plenty of players from Launceston made a home at Valley Road including Fahim Moradi, Yasin Mohammadi, Nick Lanau-Atkinson, Max Reissig, Aaron Kidmas and new City coach Daniel Syson.
Ballantyne said some of those might be more inclined to stay in Launceston if the city was successful on a statewide stage. He said Strikers had made good use of their geographical advantage as the only statewide team from the North-West region.
"It helps that we're isolated from everyone else. We're an hour away from Launceston, three hours from Hobart where they're all looking over each other's back yard fences constantly. Because of our isolation we kind of work in a silo so can do what we need without the fear of people eaves-dropping on us."
Hailing from Ross-on-Wye in England, Ballantyne, 38, was a junior player for Hereford United and development coach at Aston Villa.
He moved to Australia at the end of 2011 to get married and joined the state soccer program in Adelaide before following Chris Gallo's footsteps to both Mackay and then, a year ago, Devonport.
Also pleased to see Launceston United joining the competition was Riverside captain Daniel Nash.
"It will be interesting," he said. "We welcome Launnie United into the competition. I think they would have similar aspirations to us so there might be a healthy rivalry there to add to the already-spicy relationship with Launceston City!"
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.