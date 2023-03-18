Just six women are undertaking a spray painting apprenticeship in Tasmania. Two are Ebony-Jane Brown and Ellie Woods.
"Women can do anything," they agreed, being the only female apprentices at Westside Panels.
Ms Woods said she knew she'd never work in an office-type job.
"I've always wanted to take on a trade. I've always been more of a hands-on person," she said.
Both young women said family support was instrumental in their decision to tackle a typically male-dominated apprenticeship.
"My dad has always encouraged me to get into a trade. He said it's more sustainable long term and something you can always fall back on," Ms Woods said.
Ms Woods said she would often join her dad in his work as an electrician.
"When I got the apprenticeship, the first thing I did was call my dad. He was so happy. I think he was tearing up over the phone," she said.
Ms Brown previously worked as a chef but has just taken on the apprenticeship in the past several weeks.
"I wanted a career that was more sustainable long term but was still going to be challenging for me," she said.
Ms Woods and Ms Brown have taken on their apprenticeships and role in at the panel beater with no qualms.
"Everyone has been really encouraging apprenticeships and for women to get more involved," Ms Brown said. "Women can do anything, it's not necessarily a more male dominated industry anymore.
"I'm not going to be held back."
Ms Woods said agreed women can do anything they want, no matter the perceived gender role of a job. "If you want to do something, pursue it, work hard and you will get there," she said.
From Mas National, Hope Woodridge works across Tasmania to help women get into trade apprentices.
She said more often the barrier to a trade apprenticeship is one women place in front of themselves.
"I ask women interested in a trade why didn't you look at that earlier? And the answer is I didn't think that was an option for me," Ms Woodridge said.
One of the challenges around helping women into a trade apprenticeship was educating women on these opportunities.
"There's so many different types of trades and industries that they can go into, there's so many more opportunities from those trades," Ms Woodridge said.
Ms Woodridge said having women in these trade jobs benefits a workplace.
"If you don't have a diverse workforce, and you're just employing the same people with the same genders, backgrounds, experiences, then essentially you're potentially employing the same people with the same weaknesses," she said.
Mas National offer a mentorship program called, Girls Can Trade Up.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
