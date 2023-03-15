A tomb of history buried 50 years ago outside of the Flinders Council chambers will be dug up on Sunday.
The time capsule dates back to the celebration of 200 year anniversary of Captain Tobias Furneaux landing on the islands.
Flinders mayor Rachel Summers said people were quite excited about it resurfacing.
"It'll be interesting to see how much has changed over 50 years," Cr Summers said.
"Some people think there's not been much change over that time, while there's others that think things have totally changed."
This weekend's ceremony will be a little more subdued than the 1973 week-long party which The Examiner recorded included social functions, parade with decorated floats, a bridal parade and the unveiling of the Furneaux section of the library.
A list recording the items preserved in the tomb have been lost over time, and Cr Summers said what was in there remained a mystery, despite guesses being made by community members.
The time capsule will be dug up at 9.30, with Liberal Clark MHA Madeline Ogilvie in attendance.
Ms Ogilvie said she was looking forward to uncovering the contents of the time capsule on Sunday.
"I am impressed by how strongly the residents of Flinders Island value their culture and history," Ms Ogilvie said.
"While this capsule has sat dormant, the island has progressed over the past 50 years and benefited from investments such as the $3.6 million airport runway upgrade and the Henderson Dam upgrade."
Items in the capsule will be reunited with owners where appropriate. The museum will offer people with pieces of memorabilia the opportunity to display it in a potential exhibition later in the year.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
