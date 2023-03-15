Low interest rates lit a fire a while ago

The RBA are right to try and curb inflation, although it would have been better not to be a part of inflation by holding interest rates at a ridiculous low level for so long, a point more or less acknowledged by Phillip Lowe.
I wrote a letter to the paper some years ago saying that the then low interest rates would light a fire under house prices and would have consequences down the line.
Now we have record high mortgages compared to income and rising rates that may see some borrowers finish up with negative equity.
This was partly caused by buyers taking Dr Lowe at his word about rates not rising to 2024, although all the bank economists and independent ones were tipping the present scenario.
The present high rates are, to a small extent, adding to inflation as a business with high capital outlays has no other choice than to pass on costs, including interest to buyers.
The classic example would be a small investor renting out a house that was heavily borrowed against, leaving with little option other than to raise rent to offset their main cost, interest. As there is a lag time between the action of altering interest rates and the effect, the RBA should put a pause to the present rate hikes to give them a chance to work.
Graeme Barwick, Riverside.
Every few months The Examiner reports Launceston needs a proper conference centre to compete for a share of the billion-dollar industry.
The latest was "North needs larger facility", (The Examiner, 15 March).
Previously back in August 2022 the headline was "Push for conference centre".
Neither report mentioned the proposed $11 million dollar upgrade to the Albert Hall which I thought was the whole idea of the redevelopment.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said there is so much potential for a conference offering in the North, but he is either not aware of the proposed Albert Hall redevelopment or considers that it will not be a suitable venue.
It seems the multi-million dollar spend of public money on a public building is an unconscionable waste.
Jim Dickenson, Launceston.
Now that the federal government has finally accepted the safety of nuclear power generation, in the defence portfolio, on boats that will frequent city centre ports and dockyards, when can we now look forward to the same technology generating continually increasing domestic and industrial electrical power demand, in the infrastructure portfolio? John Seaton, Prospect Vale
Since the end of World War II, the US has been involved in five major wars: Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, winning only the Gulf War.
In addition, the US has meddled in several other wars: Laos, Cambodia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Panama, and Syria amongst others.
Now, with AUKUS, Australia is linked more firmly than ever to barely competent US adventurism. Make no mistake, the US wants us in AUKUS for its own commercial and other reasons, not for Australia's interests.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who hauled us into AUKUS was never known for his sound judgment, and Albanese inexplicably followed that flawed judgment.
Diplomat Bruce Haigh describes AUKUS as a "US Trojan Horse undermining Australian sovereignty" and defence experts Hugh White, Alison Bronowski and others agree.
A petition to the Government against AUKUS contains some 30,000 signatures.
Our near Asian neighbours have also expressed their concerns.
I fear our PM has not done his homework on the consequences to us of AUKUS.
John Biggs, Mount Nelson.
Steve Button has a shot at Greens wildlife spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff calling for duck hunting to be discontinued because many of the ducks shot by hunters would suffer a long and painful death, while the Greens support aerial culling of fallow deer (The Examiner, March 14).
Mr Button should be aware there is a vast difference between shooting native waterbirds for so-called sport and culling fallow deer, an introduced and invasive species, because of the untold devastation they are causing in Tasmania's unique wilderness as well as agriculture.
Mr Button should also be aware the Australian Veterinary Association said up to a third of hunted ducks may be wounded with crippling injuries such as wing, bill and leg fractures. Jim Collier, Legana.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.