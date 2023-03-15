The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Low interest rates lit a fire a while ago

Updated March 15 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Low interest rates lit a fire a while ago

The RBA are right to try and curb inflation, although it would have been better not to be a part of inflation by holding interest rates at a ridiculous low level for so long, a point more or less acknowledged by Phillip Lowe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.