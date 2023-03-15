After naming the girls' squad last week, Tasmania Devils have released the boys' line-up for the 2023 Coates Talent League season.
The 38-player squad features 15 from the North and seven from the North-West Coast, with the side to play their first game on April 1 in Penguin.
"I think every year that you have the best 40 or so players from across the state at under-18 level is always a very exciting group," coach Jeromey Webberley said.
"It's the same as last year, we're really excited to get the season under way. We've done a really big pre-season, the group's extremely fit and we've got most guys back from injury so we're just looking to get our last practice match out of the way this weekend and jumping into the season come the first weekend of April."
Of the 15 Northern players, 12 play for Tasmanian State League sides North Launceston (seven) and Launceston (five), while NTJFA outfits South Launceston (two) and Longford (one) are also represented.
Former Richmond player Webberley stressed the importance of tapping into the regional talent, with players outside the TSL also selected from Wynyard, Devonport, Ulverstone, Latrobe and Dodges Ferry.
"Talent is talent, right? So we're just looking for the players that we think have got enough talent to compete with the next level in the best competition in Australia at under-18 level and then we're looking for talent that we think has the the attributes to get drafted," he said.
"It doesn't matter what pocket of Tasmania or what competition you're in, if we think that you've got the talent, we've got our eyes on you, we'll bring you in and we'll give you an opportunity."
One of the Tasmania Devils graduates to originally come from outside the TSL is Lachie Cowan, who is set to debut in the AFL on Thursday as Carlton play Richmond.
"Obviously a number of the guys would have played or trained with Lachie last year and they'll see him play round one in front of 95,000 people," Webberley said.
"I think it gives everyone a lift, I'm sure they're all sending inboxes and texts and wishing all the best.
"I just think being able to get four drafted last year from all regions, these guys train and play with them every week, so it highlights the strength of our program and talent within the state but also for the next generation coming through, they see them day-in and day-out."
