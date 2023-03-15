She's keen to check out the City Park monkeys and loves hiking.
So it seems Tassie will be a great fit for Launceston Tornadoes' new signing Riley Lupfer in NBL1 South.
The 24-year-old shooting guard, who touched down in Australia for the first time on Sunday, presents as a great addition to the Torns' roster.
Lupfer hails from Spokane in Washington state and went to Boise State University in Idaho where she was named in the All-Mountain West team three times.
She shot more than 40 per cent from beyond the arc in her senior season.
The American then played professionally in Germany in 2020 where she shot 37.5 per cent from downtown.
Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale said the timing couldn't have been better given guard Mariah Payne is taking a season off.
"So we wanted somebody to take that spot, we also didn't want to be in the same position as we were at the end of last season where we lose players to college and they're all guards. So we were gearing up to find one," she said.
"There was a connection through (current player) Olivia West and it's worked out well.
"You can never plan for injuries but we certainly ran out of players last year and it impacted us big time in our last game and that's the game we still have nightmares about so we've just got to make sure we're ready for that situation if it occurs."
Veale spoke of her recruit's strengths.
"Riley brings a level of experience to our group, not only at the scoring end but also the defensive end of the court," she said.
"She is a great passer and a key component to our style of play is how well we share the ball.
"Riley combining with Keely (Froling) and our other local talent will be a formidable combination."
The Tornadoes' first game is against Hobart Chargers on April 1 in Ulverstone.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
