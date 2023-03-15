A combined Gala Round headlines the NTFAW premier and division one 2023 fixtures.
Both divisions will come together for six matches at one venue (TBC) on May 20.
The round will also give players the opportunity to gain selection for league representative team.
There are also more Friday night matches this season.
There were four Friday night games in premier division last season and five in division one.
This year there will be six Friday night matches in premier division and seven in division one.
There will also be two Sunday games in division one.
South Launceston, who won the division one premiership, have been promoted to the premier division while Hillwood have been relegated to division one.
East Coast Swans will join division one for their inaugural season.
April 15
OLFC v Old Scotch
Bridgenorth v Launceston
Round 1 April 22
Sth Launceston v Bridgenorth
Old Scotch v Scottsdale
Launceston v OLFC
Round 2
Friday, April 28
Old Scotch v Launceston
Saturday, April 29
Scottsdale v Sth Launceston
OLFC v Bridgenorth
Round 3 May 6
Bridgenorth v Launceston
OLFC v Scottsdale
Sth Launceston v Old Scotch
Round 4
Friday, May 12
OLFC v Sth Launceston
Saturday, May 13
Old Scotch v Bridgenorth
Launceston v Scottsdale
Gala Round venue TBC
Round 5 May 20
Bridgenorth v Scottsdale
OLFC v Old Scotch
Launceston v Sth Launceston
Round 6 May 27
Bridgenorth v OLFC
Sth Launceston v Scottsdale
Launceston v Old Scotch
Round 7 June 3
OLFC v Launceston
Old Scotch v Sth Launceston
Scottsdale v Bridgenorth
Long Weekend June 10
No Games
No Games June 17
Round 8 June 24
Launceston v Scottsdale
Bridgenorth v Old Scotch
Sth Launceston v OLFC
Round 9
Friday, June 30
Sth Launceston v Launceston
Saturday, July 1
OLFC v Bridgenorth
Scottsdale v Old Scotch
Round 10 July 8
Bridgenorth v Sth Launceston
Old Scotch v OLFC
Scottsdale v Launceston
No Games July 15
Round 11
Friday, July 21
Old Scotch v Sth Launceston
Saturday, July 22
Scottsdale v OLFC
Bye - Bridgenorth
- Launceston
Round 12 July 29
Sth Launceston v OLFC
Old Scotch v Scottsdale
Launceston v Bridgenorth
Round 13
Friday, August 4
Bridgenorth v Old Scotch
Saturday August 5
OLFC v Launceston
Scottsdale v Sth Launceston
Round 14 Saturday, August 12
Bridgenorth v Scottsdale
Launceston v Sth Launceston
Bye - Old Scotch
- OLFC
Round 15 Friday August 18
Sth Launceston v Bridgenorth
Saturday, August 19
Scottsdale v OLFC
Launceston v Old Scotch
1st Semi-Final August 26
2nd Semi-Final September 2
Preliminary Final September 9
Grand Final September 16
Round 1 Friday, April 21
Longford v Evandale
Saturday, April 22
Meander Valley v Hillwood
East Coast v George Town
BYE - Deloraine
Round 2 April 29
Longford v Deloraine
George Town v Evandale
Meander Valley v East Coast
BYE - Hillwood
Round 3 Saturday, May 6
Deloraine v East Coast
Meander Valley v Evandale
BYE - Longford
Sunday, May 7
Hillwood v George Town
Round 4 Fri 12 May
Deloraine v Hillwood
Saturday, May 13
Longford v George Town
BYE - Evandale
- Meander Valley
- East Coast
Gala Round venue TBC
Round 5 May 20
Deloraine v Meander Valley
East Coast v Hillwood
Evandale v Longford
BYE - George Town
Round 6
Friday May 26
George Town v Meander Valley
Evandale v Hillwood
Saturday, May 27
East Coast v Longford
BYE - Deloraine
Round 7 June 3
Deloraine v George Town
Evandale v East Coast
Longford v Hillwood
BYE - Meander Valley
Long Weekend June 10
No Games
No Games June 17
Round 8 June 24
Hillwood v Evandale
George Town v Longford
Meander Valley v Deloraine
Bye - East Coast
Round 9
Friday, June 30
George Town v Deloraine
Saturday, July 1
Longford v East Coast
BYE - Evandale
Sunday, July 2
Hillwood v Meander Valley
Round 10
Friday, July 7
Deloraine v Evandale
Saturday, July 8
Meander Valley v Longford
Hillwood v East Coast
BYE - George Town
Round 11 July 15
East Coast v Meander Valley
Deloraine v Longford
BYE - Hillwood
- George Town
- Evandale
Round 12 July 22
Hillwood v Deloraine
George Town v East Coast
Evandale v Meander Valley
BYE - Longford
Round 13 July 29
East Coast v Evandale
Meander Valley v George Town
BYE - Hillwood
- Deloraine
- Longford
Round 14 August 5
George Town v Hillwood
Longford v Meander Valley
Evandale v Deloraine
BYE - East Coast
Round 15
Friday, August 11
Evandale v George Town
Saturday, August 12
East Coast v Deloraine
Hillwood v Longford
BYE - Meander Valley
1st Semi-Final August 19
2nd Semi-Final August 26
Preliminary Final September 2
Grand Final September 9
