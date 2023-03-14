The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Innovative mental health centre head David Castle to lead magic mushroom research trial

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:28pm, first published March 14 2023 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is the magic dose? Tasmania in magic mushroom trial

The hallucinogenic chemical in magic mushrooms will be at the centre of new research supported by Tasmania's health department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.