Vehicle used to break into mine stolen from Beams Bros

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
March 15 2023 - 3:30am
Police say thieves allegedly used a front-end loader stolen from the Beams Bros quarry in Kelso in a bungled raid of the Beaconsfield gold plant.

