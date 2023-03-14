Vehicle used to break into mine stolen from Beams Bros

Police say thieves allegedly used a front-end loader stolen from the Beams Bros quarry in Kelso in a bungled raid of the Beaconsfield gold plant.
Donald Beams, manager and co-owner of Beams Bros, said the company got a call on Sunday morning notifying them that their loader had been stolen. The loader was locked, had an isolator on it and keys were not left in the area, Mr Beams said. However, the vehicle is a Caterpillar loader which has universal keys.
"Because CAT keys are the same worldwide, everyone's got a loader key. So they're all the same kind of locks," Mr Beams said. Mr Beams thinks that they entered from Howell Road through an area which would normally have been blocked off with bunting.
"And once they had access to the loader, they were able to smash the boom gate, which gives access back to the goldmine," he said.
The loader has been returned to the company and has not incurred significant damage. The damage bill for the Beams Bros company is expected to be low. "It's just more inconvenience and time," Mr Beams said. Police were called to the Beaconsfield gold plant on Sunday morning after an overnight break-in. It is believed that the perpetrators were attempting to steal copper wiring but were unsuccessful.
"The offenders have wrapped a chain around the mass of copper cables close to where they attach to the transformer and tried to rip them free using the front-end loader," Inspector Dean McMahon said. The damages at the plant have amounted to $1.5 million. "No one ever touches our stuff," Mr Beams said. "It's the first time anything like this has happened to us." He believes the perpetrators "certainly planned it carefully." "It's not unknown that we've got machinery about the place," he said. The investigation is continuing.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
