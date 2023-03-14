Vehicle used to break into mine stolen from Beams Bros

"The offenders have wrapped a chain around the mass of copper cables close to where they attach to the transformer and tried to rip them free using the front-end loader," Inspector Dean McMahon said. The damages at the plant have amounted to $1.5 million. "No one ever touches our stuff," Mr Beams said. "It's the first time anything like this has happened to us." He believes the perpetrators "certainly planned it carefully." "It's not unknown that we've got machinery about the place," he said. The investigation is continuing.