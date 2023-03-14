One Tasmania JackJumpers player has signed on for two more years while another will depart the organisation.
Fabijan Krslovic will remain in Tasmania until at least the 2024-25 season, while the club's inaugural scorer Sam McDaniel is exploring his free agency options.
Krslovic, a 27-year-old forward, played all 32 games of the JackJumpers' 2022-23 campaign - averaging 13.73 minutes and 5.25 points.
"I'm really excited to stay in Tassie and continue to build on the success of the first two years of the JackJumpers," Krslovic said.
"Tasmania is home now and I want to continue to represent the amazing people here, both on the floor and out and about in the community.
"It's great to be able to have two years locked away and really strive to bring a championship to Tassie."
McDaniel played 49 games with the JackJumpers across two seasons, signing with the NBL's 10th franchise after being born in the state during his father Wayne's playing days with the Hobart Devils.
He was the first player to sign with the side and eventually, was the first to score points against Brisbane Bullets on December 3, 2021.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
