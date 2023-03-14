Retail therapy lovers and shopping aficionados rejoice; a new series of events celebrating local shopping is coming to Launceston.
Starting from March 20, Boutique Week, a week-long celebration offering unique, exclusive, and tailored retail events in the heart of Launceston will help to give customers a personalised shopping experience.
Culminating on Saturday, March 25, with a one-day-only bargain shopping event dubbed the Super Sale, Boutique Week will help to shine a spotlight on the city's retail offerings.
One of many businesses participating in Boutique Week is Embellish, with owner Nat Brown saying she is looking forward to connecting with customers through their Launch Your Winter Wardrobe experience.
"Come in for a scarf-tying lesson or check out our helpful video series for advice on how to invest in key pieces to see you through the Tassie winter on a budget," Ms Brown said.
As part of the week-long program, Launceston Central City will host themed shopping tours from Tuesday to Friday, allowing customers to get to know the people behind the shop fronts.
READ MORE: Tasmanian country music legend honoured
Launceston Central City promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said the event would help to demonstrate all that is on offer in the city.
"We've teamed up with some friends in the know to highlight some hidden gems and fashion favourites across the city," she said.
"We're especially excited for the George Street Style Tour, which will showcase home-wares, fashion, Tassie-made products, and local businesses doing amazing things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.