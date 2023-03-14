The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Celebrate local shopping with Launceston Central City's Boutique Week

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Embellish are ready to share their winter styling advice during Boutique Week. Picture supplied

Retail therapy lovers and shopping aficionados rejoice; a new series of events celebrating local shopping is coming to Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.