Riverside captain Daniel Nash has given an insight into life under the club's new head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
The popular keeper spent last season permanently in the firing line as Olympic shipped 79 goals in 21 games but believes the Portuguese tactician can mastermind a new era at Windsor Park.
"He's brilliant," Nash said. "It's just been a breath of fresh air.
"He's instigating a completely new culture within the playing group.
"The group is probably 90 per cent the same as we've had over previous years. We've gone from training two to three nights to four nights a week and he's got a complete buy-in from the whole playing group so I definitely feel like he's getting the best out of the young players as well as the senior players in terms of commitment."
Nash said the playing group has embraced the challenges set by Dos Santos Silva.
"It was pretty clear to everyone coming in at the start of pre-season that it was going to be a hard slog and we were prepared for that. If there's been any pushback from the players, I think they're no longer with the group. Everyone here is firmly focused on the job we're trying to achieve.
"We're very fit this year. I think we'll be one of the fittest teams going around. I think we'll be fit, fast and hungry."
Nash said Dos Santos Silva - who works alongside 21s coach Lynden Prince - specialises in video analysis work that helps the squad review playing styles and examine where they can improve.
The 34-year-old father of 10-month old daughter Etta admitted training four nights a week has been a challenge.
"Me personally, with a new-born, I find that particularly difficult - so does my wife! But I've played in Sydney where this is the norm."
With just one win and three draws to show for last season and back-to-back wooden spoons, Olympic's goal are obvious, but Nash - whose day job is a risk and compliance specialist at Bank of Us - said the squad can see a bigger picture and are excited by rumours of a couple of import players.
"We haven't really sat down as a group and spoken about our targets but I think the mentality is that every game we go into we want to win," he added.
"But if I'm true to myself, I'd say we're on a project so I don't think we're going to win the league this year but as an absolute minimum I'd like to see an improvement on results from last year.
"Imports are an unknown quality but there's a You-tube clip floating around and they look quality.
"I think Helder has done his due diligence and I think these guys might set the league on fire."
