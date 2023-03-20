The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Riverside captain Daniel Nash on new coach Helder Dos Santos Silva

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside keeper Daniel Nash takes a goal-kick against Launceston City on Friday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Riverside captain Daniel Nash has given an insight into life under the club's new head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.