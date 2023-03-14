The Examiner
Tassie poppy harvest falls amid global glut

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 2:06pm
A global glut in supply is continuing to weigh on the state's once-dominant poppy industry, with output during the season just finished down between 15 and 20 per cent from the prior year, according to figures from the industry peak body.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

