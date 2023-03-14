Bookmakers are taking no chances with promising mare Assaranca in the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger (2400m) at Mowbray on Wednesday night, installing her as an odds-on favourite.
Assaranca opened at $1.80 with the TAB before easing to $1.95 for the last of this season's feature staying races.
The Barry Campbell-trained mare has yet to win beyond 1600m but was beaten only a nose by Super Swoop in the 2100m Sydeston Cup two starts ago before finishing a respectable sixth to Aurora's Symphony in the 2400m Launceston Cup.
She will have the services of the in-form Anthony Darmanin who has ridden six winners at his past two meetings.
Second favourite Miss Charlie Brown was a brave fifth after leading in the Launceston Cup, finishing just in front of Assaranca, which makes the difference in their St Leger prices a little surprising.
The Adam Trinder-trained mare opened at $4.20 before firming to $4.00.
The other main contender looks to be another in-form mare, Sunset Gun, who has been dominant at her past two starts in easier company.
Latest TAB market -
1.95 Assaranca; 4.00 Miss Charlie Brown; 6.00 I'm So Cool; 7.50 Sunset Gun; 15.00 So Astounding, Creative Hero; 26.00 American Jewel, Costero; 34.00 Captain Morgan.
Tasmania's representative Codi Jordan has drawn two horses at double-figure odds in the second round of the National Apprentice Series at Belmont on Wednesday.
Zackariah Beau is at $16 for the Class 5 Handicap over 1600m and Tiger Move is $17 for the Benchmark 66 Handicap over 2100m.
Two other riders who have served part of their apprenticeships in Tasmania, Ianish Luixmon and Brandon Louis, are also contesting the series.
The first round was in Darwin last Saturday when Brooke Hanham had no luck on two long-priced runners.
The third round will be in Hobart on Sunday when Chloe Wells will represent the home state.
Three Tasmanian jockeys will ride in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The Inevitable's regular rider David Pires will be on the only Tasmanian horse in the field who has drawn barrier 3.
Craig Newitt will try to repeat his all-the-way win in Monday's Adelaide Cup on outsider Keats who is the likely leader from barrier 4.
And, Luke Currie will fly in from Hong Kong to replace the injured Craig Williams on Mr Brightside, perfectly drawn in barrier 2.
Mr Brightside is the third favourite at $5.00 in the latest Ladbrokes market, with The Inevitable at $21 and Keats at $51.
Alligator Blood remains a solid $3.00 favourite.
Star greyhound Nail 'Em Fencer helped Dilston trainer Neville Allison celebrate his birthday with an all-the-way win in the Reg & Aileen Ivory Memorial Classic final in Hobart on Tuesday.
Nail 'Em Fencer ($3.70) jumped in front from box 4 and was never threatened on his way to a two-length win over $1.95 favourite Rojo Diamond and $21 outsider Hey Thunder.
Nail 'Em Fencer has now won 26 of his 49 starts and the first prizemoney of $7280 took his career earnings to $104,455.
First run in 1998, the prestigious race honours husband and wife greyhound racing icons Reg and Aileen Ivory and was run on their home track at Devonport until it closed last year.
Second heat winner and likely favourite Wheres The Gold has drawn the second row for the $150,000 Tasmania Cup final in Hobart on Saturday night.
The classy Emma Stewart-trained four-year-old should be a little better odds now than he would have been had he drawn well on the front line.
He went around at $1.14 in his heat when he drew barrier 3 and stepped straight to the front.
Stewart's other runner, The Raconteur, who started favourite in the first heat but faded to finish fifth after facing the breeze, has drawn the pole.
The third Victorian-trained runner will be Rackemup Tigerpie, from the Ian Stanley stable, who ran home strongly when second to Check In in the opening qualifier.
