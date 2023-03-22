Want a chunk of Tasmania's coastline? Five huge East Coast blocks for sale

Big chunks of Tasmania's eastern coastline are among the state's most sought-after properties, but they typically come with a seven-figure pricetag.
Here are five East Coast acreages expected to fetch $2 million-plus.
The Tasman Highway is all that separates this 100-acre block from Dianas Beach, located between Beaumaris and St Helens.
The vacant block - which has not yet been allocated an address - has been listed for $2 million and is situated opposite a popular surfing spot.
"It's over the road from what we call Paddy's Island," Harcourts St Helens' Tom Dancer said.
"It's a very popular spot with the local surfers."
The property is zoned Environmental Living, which allows for the construction of a home, subject to council approval.
An offer has already been tabled for an 84-acre block that fronts onto Badger Creek and Denison Beach near Bicheno.
LJ Hooker Bicheno's Phil Evans has had "heaps of interest" on the two-title, dual home property at 18482 Tasman Highway, which is expected to fetch $3.5 million-plus.
The second of the two titles, which is undeveloped, had once been slated for an eco resort.
A three-bedroom home at 74 Gardens Road sits among nearly 40 acres of bushland and has views over Grant's Lagoon and Binalong Bay.
LJ Hooker St Helens' Caitlin Bosua has listed the Enivromental Living-zoned property for $2,995,000.
"There's not a lot of properties that large that come up on the coast that are that close to the water, especially in Binalong Bay and the Gardens," she said.
"It's a really tightly held area."
Further south, the three-title, 27-hectare Eureka Farm is being sold for the first time in 31 years.
Expectations are around $2.8 million for a Rural Resource-zoned property that is home to berry and fruit farms and a restaurant.
It also boasts a one-bedroom main house and shopfront, a three-bedroom house and a two-bed bungalow.
Meanwhile, expressions of interest have closed on a jaw-dropping 260-hectare beachfront block in Bicheno.
Known as Butler's Point, the block at 142 Coles Bay Road boasts direct frontage to Friendly Beaches Reserve and is zoned Landscape Conservation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.