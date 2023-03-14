South Launceston won their eighth Cricket North women's premiership in a row on Saturday, defeating Riverside by 27 runs.
South's leaders dug them out of the hole with coach Belinda Wegman (60 from 53 balls) and vice-captain Amy Duggan (29 from 30) putting on a 62-run partnership.
Duggan was bowled but Narine Maurangi (16) picked up the baton, helping the Knights beyond 100 with Wegman.
The home team's 8-126 from 20 overs proved too strong for the Blues who finished 4-99. Wegman, who was awarded player of the match, was elated after the game.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson was on hand to capture these shots at NTCA no. 1.
