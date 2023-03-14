A 30-year-old woman went to a massage parlour and stole a cash tin containing $140, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Bianca Elizabeth Pyke of Summerhill pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including two counts of stealing, trespass, possession and using a controlled plant, 11 counts of breach of bail, eight counts of breach of a family violence order and unlawful possession of property.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said that on January 30 Pyke and her sister went to Rita's Oriental massage and spoke to a staff member.
When the staff member retreated to resume a massage Pyke opened a cash box and took $140. The staff member confronted her and snatched back a $20 note. Her sister did not receive any money.
On January 26 Pyke was a passenger in a motor vehicle which was pulled over for a random breath test.
Police found a mass of stolen items including batteries, torches, Olay cosmetics and glue which were all new and unopened as well as drugs.
When arrested on February 1 she admitted she had gone on a stealing rampage at Woolworths.
Ms Woodgate said that Pyke told police that anxiety for her 16-year-old daughter had led to breaching court orders and breaching curfew.
Defence counsel Gemma Burgess said Pyke had been in custody for 42 days since her arrest.
She said Pyke had been in the court system since she was 12 years old and had been a drug user since 15.
She said that in May 2020 she was jailed for two years after nearly running over a police officer.
Ms Burgess said that Pyke achieved parole in September 2021 and was able to abstain from drugs.
However she breached parole and was returned to jail.
Pyke wiped away tears as Ms Burgess recounted the tragic aspects of her life including family violence and drug abuse.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the broad range of offending showed a disregard to the law and that there was a need to protect the community.
"I consider a sentence of imprisonment is appropriate although imprisonment has not deterred you in the past," he said.
He sentenced Pyke to 12 weeks jail backdated to January 31, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
