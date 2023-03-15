The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Women's Super League club preview: Launceston United

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coaches

WSL: Nick Rawlinson

NCW: Johnny Read

Team stats

INS: Issi Declerck (South Hobart), Izzy Wicks (South Australia), Courtney Marten (US), Lucy Smith (Launceston City), Olivia Smith (Launceston City), Charley Read (Riverside)

OUTS: Ellie La Monte (Western Australia), Alexis Mitchell (Victoria), Adilat Otto (South Hobart), Jess Newell (Hobart), Elodie Gray (university), Karla Jones, Annie Reitsema

LAST SEASON: 1st in Women's Super League (P18, W15, D1, L2, GF 62, GA 23, Pts 46); 1st in Women's Statewide Cup; Top scorer: Dani Gunton (21)

CAPTAIN: Nichola Clark

ROUND 1: Taroona, 2.30pm Saturday, March 18, Kelvedon Park

Launceston United's new WSL coach Nick Rawlinson is excited rather than daunted by the challenge of following up a double-winning campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.