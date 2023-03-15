Launceston United's new WSL coach Nick Rawlinson is excited rather than daunted by the challenge of following up a double-winning campaign.
Filling the shoes vacated by Lynden Prince and Frank Compton, Rawlinson sees his appointment as something of a reunion having coached Nichola Clark, Dani Gunton and Madi Gilpin through in one Northern rep team and then Ava and Neve Farquhar, Sophie Fairfield, Anna Day, Laura Fulton, Evie Cheney, Charley Read, Olivia Smith and Lucy Smith in another.
Furthermore, the loss of influential imports Ellie La Monte and Alexis Mitchell has swiftly been countered by the arrivals of Courtney Marten from the US and Issi Declerck from South Hobart.
"The new players are fitting in extremely well. Courtney will play up front, Issy is more midfield/defence, but they are both versatile replacements for those two who had a big say in how the season ended, but were just part of a very strong team.
"Training has been going well although it is challenging with a big group. This is a unique opportunity for me because I've coached two groups from juniors and also had connections with most of the squad as assistant coach and coach of the Championship teams in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
"It's been exciting to see Nichy, Dani and Madi step up and become established state league players who have won the competition and watching the younger players try and emulate that will be fantastic.
"Maddy Lohse has been training very hard since before Christmas and is looking very confident on the ball. I've been super impressed with her performance. She played left-back last year but we'll be trying her in midfield."
"Obviously, try as best we can to replicate our performance of last year, make sure the girls enjoy their season and we play some good football."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.