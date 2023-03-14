News of Lachie Cowan's upcoming AFL debut did not shock former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
Leading the Carlton recruit last season at North Launceston, Cox-Goodyer praised his competitive nature.
"He was so ready for senior football that you had no qualms about him coming in and just playing senior footy," he said.
"Because he was so strongly built, he was very hard to tackle at senior level and that's obviously transferred over to where he is now."
A life-long Blues supporter, North-West product Cowan was selected with pick 30 of last year's AFL draft and had his round one AFL debut confirmed on Monday.
The 18-year-old was told by his dad Graham as coach Michael Voss put him on the phone, interrupting the club's team meeting - having done the same thing with fellow debutant Ollie Hollands.
Before joining North Launceston, the half-back was a premiership player in Devonport's drought-breaking win in the NWFL.
"That was obviously really good for him and and then he came up to give himself the best opportunity at being drafted," Cox-Goodyer said.
"There's plenty of people that helped him along the way, he's got a great family at home and he's obviously been helped through Devonport as well in his younger years and into a bit of senior footy before he made the move to us.
"A lot of people could take a little bit of credit for where but he has to take the bulk of that."
Cowan and Cox-Goodyer's first meeting came not long after the Devonport premiership and straight away, the Bombers' leader was blown away with his athletic profile - standing at 188cm and weighing 82kg - as well as his mental capacity.
They only played together four times last year, with Cowan consistently on Tasmania Devils and Allies duties but it did not take long for the Bombers coach to find plenty of upside.
"His speed, his kicking ability, his ability to intercept mark, he's just your perfect kind of half-back player, where you can back him in to defend really well but then on the offensive side of the ball, he's got great leg speed and is a great ball user," Cox-Goodyer said.
"So there's no surprise that he's debuting in round one and how exciting for the kid in front of 80,000 for the season opener.
"For him to break into their round-one team at a club that's got premiership hopes, it's pretty exciting for him and I'm sure he's just chomping at the bit."
During his time at North Launceston, Cox-Goodyer has seen several players drafted.
Seth Campbell found a home at Richmond last year alongside Toby Nankervis and Rhyan Mansell, while Tarryn Thomas is at North Melbourne. TSL neighbours Launceston have Chayce Jones at Adelaide and Jake Kolodjashnij at Geelong.
