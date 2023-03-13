Little Athletics Tasmania have named their team for the Australian championships to be held in Melbourne on April 21-23.
It follows the state championships held in Launceston at the weekend.
U13 boys: Lincoln Kelly (Burnie, captain), Jude Archer (Clarence), Jude Pamplin (Hobart Districts), Jasper Mason (Huon Valley, vice-captain), Maddox Day (Kingborough), Luke Gomer (Kingborough), Jacob Wass (Kingborough), Solomon Boyle (South Launceston), Koby Bryan (South Launceston), Thomas Davie (South Launceston), Duncan Hobday (Queenborough); girls: Sianna Adkins (Burnie), Libby Crispin (Burnie), Macy Devine (Clarence), Jemima Geapen (Clarence), Palepa Leauma (Clarence), Paige Nowland (Clarence), Eva Parker (Devonport), Riley Bain (Kingborough), Tene Terblanche (Kingborough, captain), Cammi Thomas (Launceston, vice-captain)
U15 boys: Flynn Smith (Huon Valley), Xavier Davie (South Launceston), Max Matthews (South Launceston); girls: Bailey Van Den Broek (Huon Valley), Georgia Harmey, Lily Smith (both South Launceston)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.