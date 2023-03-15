This week marks 30 years since Nancy Grunwaldt - a carefree, young German tourist who loved cycling and her family - disappeared during what should have been the trip of a lifetime.
Three decades on, Nancy's story continues to capture the public's imagination as many still hope her case will someday be solved.
Tasmanian author Melanie Calvert is one such individual.
Ms Calvert found the mystery of what happened to Nancy so compelling she wrote a novel titled Tasmania's Beaumaris Beach Mystery: What Happened to Nancy and Victoria?
"Nancy was the same age as me, and being Tasmanian, I feel like we bear a little bit of responsibility for what happened to her here on our island," she said.
"When I first started researching her and her case, I just wanted answers - I wanted to solve it.
READ MORE: BikeFest ready to roll into city streets
"And I had all of this information I had compiled that nobody else seemed to know about so I needed to share it too because it might help to trigger something with someone or put pressure on a guilty party who might feel compelled to come forward finally.
"I listed all of the missing items so that if they did show up, someone would be able to recognise and identify them."
Nancy's story begins as a 26-year-old travel agent with a sunny disposition who had just spent $100 to hire a red mountain bike for two weeks as she planned to ride from the East Coast to Hobart to meet a friend.
On the morning of Friday, March 12, 1993, Nancy left the St Helens Hostel on her bicycle and rode south through Beaumaris.
It is believed that she stopped and walked on Beaumaris Beach and purchased a soft drink from the Surfside Motel before continuing her journey south.
It was here, 5 kilometres south of Scamander on the Tasman Highway while riding her bike, that the last confirmed sighting of Nancy was made.
Fellow tourists Christine Leidig and Tanja De Greve, who had spent the previous night with her at the St Helens Hotel, said they saw Nancy, saying, "We did not talk with her; we only realised that it was Nancy as we had already passed her. I am so sure that it was her because she was the only one travelling by bike".
Since that day, neither Nancy nor her bike has been found.
"Obviously, it is a complex, detailed and difficult case, with no simple or straightforward answer," Ms Calvert said.
"But it is important we keep these conversations going, not just in the memory of Nancy, but in the hope that it will lead to answers. After all these years, I hope that the fate of Nancy will one day be solved."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.