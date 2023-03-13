A frustrating season has left Greater Northern Raiders men with a clear view of what they need to do to return to winning ways.
This is the view of captain Charlie Eastoe who echoed coach Tim Coyle's sentiment that the team has failed to build on last season when they won the statewide Twenty20 title.
"Our expectations after last year were quite high and we probably have not met the standard we set out to meet at the start of the year which can be put down to a few things, including some individuals not having gone on from last year," Eastoe said.
"We just have not got any momentum going. But it gives us a chance to improve next year."
The 25-year-old Launceston batsman pinpointed what has changed in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League this season.
"The level of the competition has definitely got better so we have to as well.
"A lot of interstate players have come down to try and push themselves and get a contract with Tassie. We can boast that we did not have any and are all locals but that makes it hard.
"Individually, we are trying to improve and make a pathway for younger guys coming through - that is what Raiders is set up for."
Asked if it was difficult to persuade Northern players to commit to the Raiders, Eastoe replied: "It is but it shouldn't be. It's about making a pathway for younger players and showing them the direction to play for their state and country."
Eastoe highlighted Ulverstone batter Brayden DeVries as an example of the program's success.
"He opens the batting and has been a good find for us this year. He takes the game on and for such a young kid is not intimidated by state players or whoever he's facing.
"He bats his own way which for a 19-year-old is pretty impressive.
"AT (Alistair Taylor) in the back half of the year has been good with the bat and Jono Chapman is always a standout with the ball and has won a few games for us with the bat as well this year so is a genuine all-rounder."
Raiders won their last game of the season against ladder-leaders University on Saturday to finish sixth of the nine CTPL teams.
Eastoe said he wanted to stick with the Raiders next year.
"It's been a pretty frustrating season for me, I never really got going," he said.
"Normally batters find a little patch and score a block of runs but that has not happened for me this year. Whether that's technical ability or bad luck I don't know."
