It takes great skill to navigate four-metre high vertical rocks on a motorbike.
And it was those sort of efforts that helped South Australia's Connor Hogan edge out Cressy's Chris Bayles in the expert class at the annual Tasmanian Two-Day Title on the weekend.
The motorcycle trials, held at Mount Joy on the Bayles' property near Powranna, saw riders strive to achieve the lowest score possible on short courses.
They lost a point every time they put a foot on the ground.
Hogan finished on 11 points while Bayles ended up on 45.
Tasmanian Motorcycle Trials Club promotions officer Ian Pickering said expert riders had little space to navigate large rocks.
"When they're ready, they'll select second or third gear and they'll rev it up to full revs and then drop the clutch and they want to flick the back wheel out from under themselves so it hits the rock first," he said.
"Because it's hitting the rock with a bit of momentum, it grips and then the front wheel catches up and gets onto the rock and they head straight up.
"It's called a splat technique because if you don't get it right, you go splat into the rock."
There were about 60 competitors across six grades with men and women competing together.
Canberra's Luke Anderson won A grade with 22 points while New South Wales' Kristie McKinnon - a previous Australian women's champion - took out B grade with 44.
Legana's Jenna Lupo was Tasmania's leading-female rider, finishing fourth in B grade with 96 points.
Pickering said she was improving every year and was likely to represent Australia at the Trials des Nations this year, a premier intentional event.
He also explained the difference between the grades.
"The experts are just magic to watch, even I don't know how they get up sometimes," he said.
"A grade is the level below that, they're still hopping and bouncing and have slightly more room to manoeuvre to get ready to go up an obstacle but not much.
"As you go down the grades, you get more and more room to do your turn. And more run-up and more room after the obstacle.
"So if you come off the obstacle a little bit out of control, you can get it back under control and get ready for the next one."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
