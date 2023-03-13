The Examiner
Greens Beach draft masterplan released by West Tamar Council

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
March 14 2023 - 7:30am
West Tamar Council has outlined its long-term vision for Greens Beach. Picture supplied

A basketball half-court, better-defined parking spaces and a five-minute drop-off zone are among the upgrades being considered for Greens Beach.

