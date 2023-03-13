A basketball half-court, better-defined parking spaces and a five-minute drop-off zone are among the upgrades being considered for Greens Beach.
West Tamar Council has released a draft masterplan outlining a long-term vision for the Greens Beach Foreshore Reserve.
The plan's short-to-medium term priorities include pedestrian crossings leading to the takeaway shop and the toilets.
Longer-term goals include a recreation hub, which would see the existing playground area updated to include a basketball court, drop off-zone and new fitness and play equipment.
A people's park - taking in new native trees, a multi-purpose grassed area and picnic tables - could also be established near the roundabout and lookout.
The draft plan is available for viewing on the council's website.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
