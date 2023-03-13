Harmony Week, a celebration of diversity and multiculturalism in Australia, launches on Sunday in collaboration with the cultural culinary event World Street Eats.
In partnership with the Migrant Resource Centre and Multicultural Council of Tasmania, the day is set to be a 'multi-sensory cultural experience,' according to World Street Eats organiser Amr Elsayed.
"Harmony Week is a national celebration for everyone to recognise the cultural diversity within Australia," Mr Elsayed said.
"Each state has its representations of that."
Under the new leadership of Mr Elsayed and fellow World Street Eats organiser Madi Biggelaar, the day was well received at its event in January earlier this year.
Mr Elsayed said they had the biggest variety of cuisine in the event's history this time around.
"There's Middle Eastern, Indian, South American and more...it's a huge selection," he said.
"There will also be about two hours worth of entertainment and cultural performances."
Workshops centred around different cultural practices will be available for all ages, including an Arabic calligraphy, dances and cultural performances.
"It's going to be a very vibrant event," Mr Elsayed said.
The Harmony Week launch will also run alongside Bike Fest, a City of Launceston event facilitated by placemaking group Future Common.
"It'll happen around Civic Square where we're hosting World Street Eats, so if you're planning to come along bring your bike because there will be some cool bike activities going around as well," Mr Elsayed said.
He said a few new additions were making their debut including Korean kombucha specialist Chunk of Chunk and Middle Eastern dessert connoisseurs More Better Baklava.
"It's a huge selection of multicultural cuisine," Mr Elsayed said.
The free event starts at 11am in Civic Square.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
