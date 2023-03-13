The Examiner
Harmony week launches Sunday celebrating all things diversity

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 1:11pm
World Street Eats organisers Madi Biggelaar and Amr Elsayed. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Harmony Week, a celebration of diversity and multiculturalism in Australia, launches on Sunday in collaboration with the cultural culinary event World Street Eats.

