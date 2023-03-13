The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Targa Tasmania's future uncertain following safety report

Updated March 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions have been raised about the ongoing safety of Targa Tasmania. Picture by Angryman Photography

Questions are being asked about the future of Targa Tasmania in the wake of recommendations made in a safety report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.