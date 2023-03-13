Questions are being asked about the future of Targa Tasmania in the wake of recommendations made in a safety report.
The Targa Review Panel Report - compiled following the deaths of four competitors in the last two rallies and released last month - recommended a "hard reset" of Targa style tarmac rallies in Australia.
Among 94 recommendations, which the board of Motorsport Australia immediately agreed to implement, are limitations on the roads, cars and speeds which have made the annual event so attractive to motorists and spectators alike for 30 years.
The report follows the deaths of Hobart's Leigh Mundy, Queenslander Dennis Neagle and Shane Navin, of NSW, in the 2021 Targa Tasmania and Brisbane competitor Tony Seymour a year later.
In addition to the suitability of many Tasmanian roads for a high-speed rally, the 282-page report also raises questions about the increasing power of cars and the experience of drivers.
It suggests excluding "super cars", limiting average speeds, increasing driver training and banning potentially dangerous stages.
The report concluded: "The panel is firmly of the view that if Targa Tasmania is to continue to be sanctioned by Motorsport Australia, it will require wholesale revision of the course to remove unreasonably hazardous sections."
It added: "It is acknowledged that the adoption of some of the tribunal's recommendations will entail significant costs to the organisers which ultimately will most likely need to be passed on to competitors. Whilst this will be unpopular, the tribunal believes that these improvements are essential to save lives."
The lengthy report provoked much debate when posted on Motorsport Australia's Facebook page with many respondents questioning the wisdom of inexperienced drivers in "inappropriate" cars driving on dangerous, often wet roads.
"You have to wonder why it was allowed to continue for so long as is, especially with the rise of the extraordinary performance cars available now," one respondent wrote.
The 31st instalment of Targa Tasmania was scheduled for April 17-22 but has been postponed to October 23-28 as a result of this report.
Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said it was "disappointing to have to postpone our iconic event" but there was no choice.
"Targa is important to the motorsport community across Australia and has a special place in the state of Tasmania," Mr Perry said last month.
"It has a wonderful history and now our challenge comes to ensure its future.
"It will also take time to understand the full ramifications of the Targa Review Panel's report."
