Former Devonport jockey lands $300,000 Adelaide Cup on outsider

By Greg Mansfield
March 13 2023 - 6:30pm
Craig Newitt is interviewed after winning a race on Launceston Cup day. He was back in the spotlight on Monday winning the Adelaide Cup.
Last year's Vamos Stakes winner Take The Sit is up for sale due to a lack of racing opportunities in Tasmania.
Apprentice Tayah Stalker will return to race riding at Mowbray on Wednesday night after an 11-month break.

A horse bought for $35,000 as a potential jumper gave Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt another South Australian feature-race win at Morphettville on Monday.

