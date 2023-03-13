A horse bought for $35,000 as a potential jumper gave Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt another South Australian feature-race win at Morphettville on Monday.
Newitt rode $26 outsider Rebel Racer to an all-the-way victory in the $300,000 group 2 Adelaide Cup over 3200m.
Victorian-based Newitt has enjoyed considerable success in SA throughout his career, including group 1 wins on Velocitea in the Goodwood Handicap, Gallica in the Oaks and Bel Mer in the Sangster Stakes.
Rebel Racer, trained at Mornington by Amy and Ash Yargi, won by a neck from dual Launceston Cup winner Aurora's Symphony who looked 'home' when he loomed to challenge in the straight.
"I reckon he got a head in front of me but my big fella's engine kept ticking over," Newitt said.
"I knew my horse would be stronger than (Aurora's Symphony) late so it was just a matter of whether he had a bit too much class for us.
"But that old Houlahan fitness kicked in at the end."
Amy Yargi is the grand-daughter of legendary jumps trainer Jim Houlahan.
Newitt said Rebel Racer settled into a beautiful rhythm in front before he started to build the tempo at the 1400m.
"I wanted to be going before the backmarkers started to make their runs," the jockey said.
"I had to make them carry their weight - with only 53kg, I was able to crank it up a fair way out.
"It then came down to the last-man standing."
Amy Yargi said she bought Rebel Racer with the aim of winning the maiden hurdle at Warrnambool.
"Mark Kavanagh (the horse's former trainer) suggested I buy him," she said.
"He cost a little bit more than I wanted to pay but he's kept improving so he was more than worth it."
Rebel Racer was having only his third start for his new stable, after a second and a win in modest benchmark races at Moonee Valley.
ADELAIDE CUP, 3200m: 26.00 REBEL RACER (b g 6 yrs Rebel Raider - Just Sybil. Trainer: Amy & Ash Yargi) 53.0 (C Newitt) 1, 12.00 Aurora's Symphony (B McDougall) 2, 9.00 Amade (Z Spain) 3. Nk, len. 3:23.85.
Group 3-winning mare Take The Sit is to be sold at auction later this month due to a lack of racing opportunities in Tasmania.
The Bill and Monica Ryan-trained six-year-old missed her two main missions of the summer carnival - the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes - due to a blood disorder.
Connections believe there is nothing for her in Tasmania now as she is "rated out" of normal races.
She has a national rating of 91.
Take The Sit will be sold by Magic Millions online as a racing proposition and future broodmare.
The Tough Speed mare has had eight wins and six placings from 23 starts and earned $264,000.
Her career highlight came in the 2022 group 3 Vamos Stakes at Mowbray when she beat a field that included three well-backed Victorian runners - Estoril Park, Yes Baby Yes and Ayahuasca.
She won an open handicap at Mowbray in June during a short winter campaign.
Her only start this season before being sidelined by a high white cell count was a close fourth to Queenborough Flyer in the Lady Lynette at Elwick in January.
Apprentice Tayah Stalker has had her indentures transferred to Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson and will return to racing at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Stalker, 20, has ridden in almost 100 races for seven wins and 11 placings.
However she has been off the scene since April last year.
Stevenson has been pleased with her progress since joining his stable and has booked her for Wolf Rein and Three's A Crowd at the second-last meeting of the night season.
"She's doing a good job ... she's actually going great guns," the trainer said.
Stevenson will also utilise the services of former leading jockey Kelvin Sanderson at his comeback meeting.
Sanderson, 48, had his last race ride in December 2015.
"He's been back for a while now and completed his 10 trials last week - there won't be a fitter jockey riding at the meeting," Stevenson said.
Sanderson will be on Frank's Brother for Stevenson and also has rides for Barry Campbell and John Blacker.
The jockey nicknamed "The Iceman" by former racecaller Peter Gilligan has ridden 539 winners in Tasmania, Victorian, NSW and South Australia and his four group 3 wins include a Launceston Cup.
The Inevitable will have one less quality rival to contend with in Saturday's $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley.
I Wish I Win, who ran third in Saturday's Newmarket Handicap at Flemington, will be kept to sprint races.
Trainer Peter Moody, who is also a part-owner, said Wish I Win would have his next start in the T J Smith Stakes in Sydney.
His future options include the All-Aged Stakes in Sydney, Doomben 10,000 in Brisbane and a new $4 million race in Perth called The Quokka.
The Inevitable remains a $26 chance for the All-Star Mile ahead of Tuesday's final acceptances.
Arguably the two best jockeys in the world will do battle in Saturday's Golden Slipper at Rosehill.
Australia's No. 1 James McDonald is free to ride in the $5 million race after having a careless riding suspension reduced from six meetings to four on appeal.
He will be on $4.00 favourite Cylinder for trainer James Cummings.
England's top rider Ryan Moore is being flown out to ride one of Cylinder's main rivals, the Chris Waller-trained Shinzo.
McDonald rode that colt, an $11 Slipper chance, when he won at Rosehill on Saturday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
