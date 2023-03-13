Cake? Or confit and venison stew for Greens?

Spot on, truer words could not be printed (Letters, March 13). The Governor of the Reserve Bank has so much to answer for. He has led home buyers into taking out mortgages with the declaration that Interest rates would not rise for several years, and then lowered the guillotine. To control inflation is essential, but also the government must put in. Politicians find it hard to understand as we taxpayers cover most of their outlays, and Philip Lowe is so shallow when he says he realises the pain, but he does not. He had a privileged special dispensation for his mortgage. As well as inflation, cost of living has to be addressed because these mortgage payers are also subject to that as well, high fuel prices, energy and food and most budgets are getting impossible. Banks have become the enemy via record profits and their CEOs paid millions. Yet they hesitate to give any increase in interest rates for savings, only increases on mortgages. Where is the honor in that? Increased Interest on super I agree and should be on balances of $2 million not $3 million, and 30 per cent tax is not exceptionally high. Governments, Philip Lowe, and banks have a lot to answer for.

