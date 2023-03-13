Cake? Or confit and venison stew for Greens?

Tasmanian Greens Wildlife spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff claims duck hunting should be discontinued because many of the ducks shot by hunters "would suffer a long and painful death" (The Examiner, March 11), yet the same party supports aerial shooting of fallow deer. This seems a case of having your cake and eating it too - or should that be not having your confit and venison stew?
Steven Button, Cressy
Great to see the corridors of local Government buildings being washed down Saturday (March 11). Here's hoping the budget can be extended across our inner Launceston to clean up graffiti-covered post boxes, telephone booths, filthy footpaths, plus the tagging at most street corners poliferating in the city centre creating a ghetto vibe that is encouraging locals and tourists - not. A bit of spit and polish please?
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
I have to agree with Ken Terry (Letters, March 13). We should have a desal plant for the proposed hydrogen plant. Surely the government could make it happen.
Josh Bates, Newstead
"A Taste of the Huon" was rather flavoursome last Sunday (March 12) with the appearance of brothers Pete O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa's (formerly of Mental As Anything) band Dog Trumpet, followed by The Black Sorrows. Talking to Reg M after the concert, we discussed the sad passing of former "Mentals" front man Greedy Smith from a massive heart attack, to his book launch in Launceston, approximately 15 years ago.
Reminiscence of a "Mentals" concert at the former Tasmanian College of Advanced Education's Mt Nelson campus in the late 1970s, revealed this was the band's first appearance in Tasmania. The Black Sorrows front man and "Modern Day Troubadour", Joe Camilleri, was his usual gregarious and entertaining self on stage, but impossible to access after the show at his "souvenir" stand, swamped by a mainly female fandom of a certain age demographic.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
What a shock, after all the hype and Bowen histrionics to discover the sun and wind aren't anywhere near as useful they've been cracked up to be. And to top it all we're now told that batteries, Snowy 2 etc are also not up to the task or anywhere as cheap as we were led to believe. We can only hope that when our Prime Minister was hobnobbing with world leaders one of them let slip they've been using nuclear in civilian power stations for decades. Though whether, after decades of opposition, he can persuade himself, let alone his colleagues, this is good idea is yet to be tested. There's always the well and trusted one about showing solidarity (this time with our future submariners) to get the ball rolling.
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
A full page spread (The Examiner, March 13) extolling the Mac Point stadium and untold others. Apparently we are having an entity called Stadiums Tasmania, complete with full board. This to be headed by an inaugural chief executive who is being sourced from anywhere in the country. May one ask who is going to pay this "as good a board as anywhere in Australia" and just how much is this going to cost on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars to build this blithering monolith where, apparently the world's entertainers are going to flock to? The business plan has been put in front of the public and it isn't pretty. Who thinks we can generate the crowds to make it worth crossing Bass Strait to perform? Somehow I don't think we can compete with the 107.000 crowd that attended the Ed Sherran concert. The more people talk about this monolithic stadium and the jobs and money it may generate, the more they seem to dig themselves into a big hole. We won't know until our next generation comes along and looks at the enormous debt we have left them.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Spot on, truer words could not be printed (Letters, March 13). The Governor of the Reserve Bank has so much to answer for. He has led home buyers into taking out mortgages with the declaration that Interest rates would not rise for several years, and then lowered the guillotine. To control inflation is essential, but also the government must put in. Politicians find it hard to understand as we taxpayers cover most of their outlays, and Philip Lowe is so shallow when he says he realises the pain, but he does not. He had a privileged special dispensation for his mortgage. As well as inflation, cost of living has to be addressed because these mortgage payers are also subject to that as well, high fuel prices, energy and food and most budgets are getting impossible. Banks have become the enemy via record profits and their CEOs paid millions. Yet they hesitate to give any increase in interest rates for savings, only increases on mortgages. Where is the honor in that? Increased Interest on super I agree and should be on balances of $2 million not $3 million, and 30 per cent tax is not exceptionally high. Governments, Philip Lowe, and banks have a lot to answer for.
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
