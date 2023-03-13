The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

Cake? Or confit and venison stew for Greens?

By Letters to the Editor
March 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Venison, with confit ... favoured food of the Greens

Tasmanian Greens Wildlife spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff claims duck hunting should be discontinued because many of the ducks shot by hunters "would suffer a long and painful death" (The Examiner, March 11), yet the same party supports aerial shooting of fallow deer. This seems a case of having your cake and eating it too - or should that be not having your confit and venison stew?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.