The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Longford Tigers fall to defeat against Devonport Orions

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 13 2023 - 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Henley finished with figures of 1-25 from his four overs. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Longford Tigers were soundly beaten in their Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup semi-final against Devonport Orions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.