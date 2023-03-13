Longford Tigers were soundly beaten in their Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup semi-final against Devonport Orions.
The crunching defeat ends the Tasmanian Cricket League side's promising run, having secured a surprise victory over South Launceston in the previous round, while their imperious league form has seen them win all 14 of their games this season with their spot in the grand final already booked.
Following the win, Devonport faced off against Summerleas Eagles, with the Eagles claiming a narrow victory with four wickets remaining.
Having won the toss and elected to field at NTCA No. 1, the Tigers had their tails up early on when opening bowler Babar Khan (2-19 from four overs) claimed two quick wickets to leave the score at 2-27.
Tyler Dell delivered a useful contribution for Devonport in reply, managing 22 runs off 17 balls before Jessie Arnol dismissed him via a Patrick Morehouse catch.
Miles Barnard and Bradley Moore were the Orions' best scorers however, with the former anchoring the innings with his well-made 44 off 41, while Moore hit three fours on the way to 26 from 22.
The Tigers eventually limited them to 5-138 after 20 overs to give themselves every chance of reaching the final of the statewide competition. That possibility very quickly seemed out of reach as Longford's top order were ripped apart early in the chase.
Samuel Fogg removed Richard Howe, Jake Williams and Khan all without troubling the scorers and fellow opening bowler Samuel O'Mahoney claimed a wicket and a run-out himself to leave the Tigers reeling at 5-3.
Josh Adams and Bhagesh Goyal played the role of gallant resistance as they stopped the devastating collapse.
Scoring 11 off 20 and 17 off 26 respectively, the pair put on 24 before Toby Bellchambers' LBW appeal was successful, meaning Adams had to depart with the score at 6-27.
Three more wickets tumbled with Longford looking dead in the water at 9-48, however there was to be a 10th wicket cameo.
Sam Henley played an entertaining knock which included a four and two sixes to finish on 27 off just 16, but Moore finished the game off with his second wicket as the Tigers were eventually knocked over for 78, having lost by 60 runs.
Summerleas were Devonport's opponents in the final and the Southern side proved too good, chasing the 125-run target with four wickets remaining.
They appeared in trouble at 5-48, but Jagjit Singh (45*) and Saianoop Yadama (41) carried the side across the line, giving their side the trophy in the process.
