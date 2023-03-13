A quartet of Tasmanians are playing a big role in the Kookaburras' FIH Pro League series in India.
Hayden Beltz, 25, has made his international debut, having been presented with his shirt by older brother, Josh.
Meanwhile Josh, 27, scored his fifth international goal to put Australia ahead in a pulsating fixture which India won 5-4 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium.
Jack Welch, 25, in his 22nd international, played a role in Beltz's opener while Eddie Ockenden collected a yellow card to go with his record 414th cap.
India made the most of the 35-year-old co-captain's absence to take the lead and held on to win courtesy of a Harmanpreet Singh hat-trick.
Ky Willott, Ben Staines and Tim Howard completed the scoring for the Kookaburras. Australia have a rest day before a second encounter against Germany, who narrowly beat them 1-0 earlier in the week.
Ockenden and Josh Beltz were in the Kookaburras team which won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and exited this year's World Cup in the semi-finals, also against Germany.
