Creating a show that appeals to both adults and children alike is a lofty challenge.
But children's theatre company Happy Habits has managed to do just that.
In celebration of World Happiness Day on Monday, Happy Habits is providing a free performance of its show Mother Nature, for elderly residents at Sandhill Nursing Home.
Happy Habits writer and performer Bindy Stephens said the show aims to challenge societal views on the elderly.
"I was intrigued by the direct synergy between our youth and our ageing population who both, at times, seemingly feel invisible and not heard," she said.
"This captivated me to write a story that would explore the joys and the sorrows that come with the various seasons and stages of life, to empower the voices of both the young and old."
Performing as Mother Nature personified, Mrs Stephens said she was excited to give back to her local community.
"My favourite thing about performing in Mother Nature, is being able to reach people," she said.
"Being able to see peoples faces light up is incredibly rewarding."
A public showing of Mother Nature is available on Saturday, March 25 at 3pm, at the Windsor Precinct Amphitheatre, Riverside. Tickets are available to purchase online.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
