The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Happy Habits celebrate World Happiness Day with free performance

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Happy Habits writer and performer Bindy Stephens as Mother Nature in 'Mother Nature', a show that aims to challenge societal views on the elderly. Picture by Rod Thompson

Creating a show that appeals to both adults and children alike is a lofty challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.