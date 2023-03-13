A man who drove while disqualified and used an unregistered motor vehicle will have to serve 12 weeks jail because a suspended sentence was partially activated.
Johnathon Edward Williams pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using an unregistered vehicle on October 22, 2022, and failing to appear on July 26, 2022, which was a breach of bail.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said Williams was a persistent offender for driving while disqualified. He had never held a licence.
He said Williams had shown a degree of defiance of the law because he drove on the day his Community Corrections Order was varied for other offences.
Tasmania Police made an application that a wholly suspended six-month sentence imposed in August 2021 be activated.
However, Mr Hughes said that because Williams had committed no substantial offences since late 2021 and no offences since July 2022, he considered it disproportionate to activate all of the suspended sentence.
"You must serve some of the time, so I have reduced the period of time you must serve," Mr Hughes said.
Williams received 10 weeks in jail for driving while disqualified and using an unregistered vehicle and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, backdated to March 2.
He activated 12 weeks of the suspended sentence but made it concurrent with the 10 weeks sentence and also backdated to March 2.
It meant that Williams's total jail sentence was 12 weeks.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
