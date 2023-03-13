The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Targa Tasmania rally future in doubt after safety report

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fast cars and windy roads have been the appeal of Targa Tasmania for three decades. File picture

The future of Targa Tasmania would have to be in severe doubt due to a safety report following the deaths of four competitors in the last two rallies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.