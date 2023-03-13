The future of Targa Tasmania would have to be in severe doubt due to a safety report following the deaths of four competitors in the last two rallies.
Among the 94 recommendations - which the board of Motorsport Australia immediately agreed to implement - are limitations on the roads, cars and speeds which have made the annual event so attractive to so many motorists for 30 years.
The report recommends avoiding the future competitive use of sections of road which "feature significant un-protectable roadside objects" or "long straights or long sections of sweeping slight bends".
It would be difficult to come up with a more accurate description of iconic Targa stages like The Sideling, Elephant Pass, Cethana or Mount Arrowsmith.
The report also concludes that "a stage with an average speed above 132kph, is not acceptable" recommending: "Ideally, a lower average speed maximum of 120kph is suggested."
Being able to go 10km over the legal speed limit of some roads is not exactly what lures hundreds of crews to the event every year.
Another recommendation states that: "The use of any section of road where communication to rally headquarters is not possible at every point of the stage is prohibited."
As anyone who has tried to maintain a phone conversation while driving will attest, Tasmania does not exactly have the most extensive mobile phone reception, so this condition alone could preclude the use of huge swathes of the state.
The report notes that this recommendation was made following the investigatory tribunal into the 2021 Targa Tasmania in which Hobart's Leigh Mundy, Queenslander Dennis Neagle and Shane Navin, of NSW, died, but was not implemented for the 2022 event when Brisbane competitor Tony Seymour was also killed.
In addition to the suitability of many Tasmanian roads for a high-speed rally, the 282-page report also raises questions about the increasing power of cars and the experience of drivers.
"The profile of many of those who compete could be classified as 'wealthy enthusiasts', and many of them are aged over 50 with some over age 65, often lacking in motorsport, particularly rally, experience," it says. "Some of the vehicles entered are high-performance sports cars, with potential top speeds in excess of 300km/h ... there is a staggering differential between the performance capabilities of the outright winning cars in Targa Tasmania 30 years ago compared to today. In the past 10 years in particular the performance capabilities of production sports cars (some could be termed 'super cars') have increased significantly."
The report adds: "On almost every stage, there are unprotected hazards, such as trees and telegraph poles ... because of the nature of Targa Tasmania (and indeed rallies in general), the consequences of leaving the road at high speed can be serious injury or death."
Among the report's conclusions are: "The panel is firmly of the view that if Targa Tasmania is to continue to be sanctioned by Motorsport Australia, it will require wholesale revision of the course to remove unreasonably hazardous sections. Change of the magnitude required will no doubt disappoint many regular competitors who have enjoyed competing on these stages for many years, without incident in their case. However, with four fatalities within only 100 competitive kilometres, each involving an unprotected roadside hazard, the status quo cannot be maintained. This same approach applies to all tarmac rallies, however, it is noted that other tarmac rallies do not have the same number of recorded incidents as this event."
Posting the review panel's report on Facebook, Targa said: "With Australian defamation laws in regards to social media comments in mind, we have made the decision to close comments on this post."
However, Motorsport Australia's post left comments on, and respondents didn't hold back.
One former official said the event had "mutated from its original intentions" to involve enthusiastic drivers in inappropriate cars "all driving like Fangio on dodgy poorly surfaced B and C roads ... and let's do it on Tasmania's East Coast in autumn where poor weather compounding all the other factors is pretty much guaranteed."
He added: "Having officiated in the very early days, including the first fatal accident and seen at first-hand the driving standards ... you have to wonder why it was allowed to continue for so long, especially with the rise of the extraordinary performance cars available now."
Another reader said: "I respect all forms of motorsport and everyone has different interests, but I always felt that Targa was a pathway to disaster for some drivers. Frankly, none of these accidents surprised me at all. And I'm actually surprised the event survived as long as it did being run the way it was.
"For people new to performance driving it would be far more appropriate to develop their craft on a purpose built circuit with proper safety features, rather than blasting into the unknown down narrow country roads."
The 31st instalment of Targa Tasmania was initially scheduled for April 17-22 but has been postponed to October 23-28 as a result of this report.
Aside from restricting it to a non-competitive touring event, or effectively creating a rebel rally which bypasses the need to abide by these recommendations, it is difficult to see how anything similar to what has been successfully staged for three decades can proceed.
