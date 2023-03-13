The Examiner
Former Charles Street petrol station sells for nearly $3 million

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
The petrol station at 207-215 Charles Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A boarded-up Launceston petrol station has finally sold to a new owner, but plans for its redevelopment remain a mystery.

