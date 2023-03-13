A boarded-up Launceston petrol station has finally sold to a new owner, but plans for its redevelopment remain a mystery.
The former site of Charles Street Caltex, located opposite Princes Square in the CBD, was expected to fetch in the high $1 millions when it hit the market in spring last year.
Colliers' Jordan McConnell confirmed the property had sold to a Tasmanian buyer for a price in the high $2 millions, but said the new owner's plans for the site were "not crystal clear".
The petrol station is one of 17 disused Ampol-owned sites being sold across the country.
Mr McConnell said the Charles Street site, which is expected to settle mid-2023, had been one of the most popular sites with buyers.
"Ampol will be demolishing the building and remediating the site and the new purchaser will lodge a DA for what they intend to use it for," Mr McConnell said.
"Of the sites we offered to market, Launceston was one of the most sought-after sites. We fielded almost a dozen submissions."
The Charles Street Caltex has sat dormant since closing to customers in late 2020.
It backs onto two historically significant buildings in Milton Hall and Christ Church, which were bought by Virgin Australia co-founder Rob Sherrard last year.
The corner block is zoned 'Urban Mixed Use', which allows for buildings up to 10 metres high under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
